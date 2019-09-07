Sam Houston tops Oklahoma Panhandle 77-0

Sam Houston State scored three touchdowns in less than two minutes in the first quarter to plow over Oklahoma Panhandle State 77-0 in the home opener Saturday evening at Bowers Stadium.

After dropping the season opener 39-31 on the road at FBS opponent New Mexico, the Bearkats (1-1) faced little opposition from the Aggies (0-2).

Sam Houston State scored 42 points in the first quarter thanks to excellent field position because of turnovers and a stout defense that held Oklahoma Panhandle State to one yard of total offense and zero first downs. It was the most points scored by Sam Houston State in the first quarter since the Bearkats dropped 35 on Houston Baptist in a 76-0 victory in 2014.

Seventy-seven points are the third-largest margin of victory in school history. Sam Houston State beat Brooke Medical 83-0 in 1949 and Blinn College (1916) and East Texas State (1927) 78-0. It also tied for the most points the Bearkats have scored at the FCS level since a 77-7 win over Bacone in 2005.

Sam Houston State racked up 579 yards of total offense with 369 coming on the ground and 213 through the air.

Sophomore running backs Donovan Williams and Toneil Carter each recorded their first 100-yard rushing games at Sam Houston State. Williams finished with 117 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown, while Carter added 106 yards on 10 carries and three scores.

Sophomore quarterbacks Eric Schmid and Ty Brock split duties again Saturday. Schmid was 9 of 12 through the air for 92 yards and had 42 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Brock was 8 for 11 for 91 yards and registered a passing and rushing score.

Schmid got Sam Houston State on the board on its first possession. He completed a 34-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Dee Bowens, then scored on a 12-yard keeper with 13:36 to go in the first quarter following an 18-yard run by junior Kyran Jackson.

Junior defensive end Trace Mascorro set up the second score when he caused a fumble on a sack of Aggie quarterback Tony Brown on the ensuing possession. Senior defensive back Will Lockett pounced on the ball in the end zone for the touchdown.

Following the kickoff, junior defensive back Zyon McCollum intercepted a pass from Brown and took it to the house as the Bearkats increased their lead to 21-0 with 12:59 still remaining in the quarter.

The Bearkats finished the first half up 63-0. Williams scored on a 1-yard run with 12:43 to go in the second quarter, Brock found sophomore wide receiver Dewaylon Williams for a 7-yard touchdown pass 43 seconds later and Carter found the end zone on a 23-yard rush to cap the half.

Oklahoma Panhandle State did not pick up a first down until the 12-minute mark of the second quarter and only had two in the half to go along with 16 yards of total offense. The Aggies only had 107 yards of offense and five first downs for the game.

Sam Houston State forced five turnovers with senior linebacker Royce See, junior linebacker Danzell Sims and freshman defensive back Kameryn Alexander also recovering fumbles.

Carter scored his third touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run on the opening drive of the second half. Schmid added his second touchdown run of the game, also from five yards out, to make it 77-0 with 2:28 to go in the third quarter.

The Bearkats hit the road to face North Dakota in Grand Forks Sept. 14. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.