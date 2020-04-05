Schaefer new head women's basketball coach at Texas

On the anniversary of the Texas A&M women's basketball national championship, former Aggie assistant Vic Schaefer will become the new head women's basketball coach at the University of Texas.

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte announced on Twitter the new hire with a picture next to Vic and his family.

The University of Texas announced they would not be renewing former coach Karen Aston's contract on Friday. Not even 48 hours later, the Longhorns appear to have their new head coach.

Schaefer was an assistant under Gary Blair for nine years and was on the staff during the 2011 national championship run. Schaefer spent the past 8 years as the head women's basketball coach at Mississippi State. He was the 2019 ESPNW National Coach of the Year and the USBWA National Coach of the Year in 2018. The Bulldog's head coach was the SEC Coach of the Year in 2015, 2018, and 2019. Schaefer led the Bulldogs to the national title game in 2017 and 2018.