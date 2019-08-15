Seven Texas A&M Volleyball matches to be televised on ESPN Family of Networks

Texas A&M is slated to have seven of its volleyball matches nationally televised on either the SEC Network or ESPNU, the Southeastern Conference announced today while revealing the league’s volleyball and soccer broadcast schedules for the upcoming season.

In addition, all Texas A&M regular-season home matches and most of the Aggies’ SEC road matches not selected for a linear broadcast are available on SEC Network +.

Texas A&M first takes the national stage Friday, Sept. 20 at No. 4 Texas on the Longhorn Network. A&M’s SEC season opener against Alabama on Tuesday, Aug. 24 is broadcast live from Reed Arena on ESPNU starting at 8 p.m. The remaining five matches are broadcasted on the SEC Network, including road matches at No. 19 Tennessee (Sept. 29) and LSU (Nov. 10), in addition to three home matches versus South Carolina (Oct. 11), No. 10 Florida (Oct. 13) and Auburn (Nov. 13).

The Aggies are currently participating in preseason training and are set to host Baylor in an exhibition match at Reed Arena on Saturday, Aug. 24. First serve is at 2 p.m. and admission is free.

Texas A&M opens the regular season against Dayton on Aug. 30 at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Ky. The Aggies make their official Reed Arena season debut on Thursday, Sept. 12, as they host the two-day Texas A&M Invitational.

Season and single match tickets are on sale at 12thMan.com.

NCCA Division I Women’s Volleyball Television Schedule

Date

Time (CT)

Game

Network

Fri, Sept 20

7 p.m.

Texas A&M at No. 4 Texas

Longhorn Network

Tue, Sept 24

8 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M

ESPNU

Sun, Sept 29

2 p.m.

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee

SEC Network

Fri, Oct 11

8 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M

SEC Network

Sun, Oct 13

12 p.m.

No. 10 Florida at Texas A&M

SEC Network

Sun, Nov 10

3 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU

SEC Network

Wed, Nov 13

8 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M

SEC Network