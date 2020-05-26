Several Brazos Valley soccer players receive TASCO awards

BRYAN (KBTX) -- Several High School soccer players/coaches from the Brazos Valley earned All-Region/All-State Awards from the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
Texas Association of Soccer Coaches 2020 Season Player Awards All-Region & All-State
Bryan
Boys:
Ramiro Moreno - 2nd Team All-Region Midfielder
College Station High School
Girls:
Zoe Bullard - 1st team All State Defender
Kingsley Cashion - 1st Team All Region Midfielder
Olivia Riechman - Honorable Mention All State Forward
Jimmy Pollard - Region 3 5A Girls Assistant Coach of the Year
Boys:
Daniel Gildin - 2nd Team All-Region Goalkeeper
A&M Consolidated
Boys:
Mason Crites - 2nd Team All-Region Defender
Cisco Avila - 2nd Team All-State Midfielder
Trey Gage - 2nd Team All-Region Midfielder
Huntsville
Boys:
Christopher Macias - 1st Team All-Region Goalkeeper
Brandon Cervantes - 2nd Team All-Region Forward
Click here for a complete list of the 2020 Season Awards.