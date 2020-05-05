Several SEC schools hopeful to start college football season

With the economy slowly opening back up during this coronavirus pandemic, one of the biggest questions here in Aggieland is will the college football season start on time? Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp stated last week he wants students and football back on campus in the fall.

On Monday, Arkansas' Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek laid out a best case scenario plan that would include opening up training facilities June 1st and having fall student athletes back on campus no later than mid-July. According to Yurachek, that timeline would be feasible to start the college football season by the scheduled September 5th opener.

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork is optimistic and hopeful for the college football season like Yurachek. Bjork says there are positive signs across the S-E-C, but nothing has been decided yet. Ultimately, it will depend on how each state and local community is dealing with the pandemic.

"We haven't been given, you know, any signals that say we have to cancel anything, but we also haven't been given, you know the go ahead, to start you know operationalize these things. So that's what that was yesterday, but I also saw this morning that Missouri is doing a soft opening of their athletic department. Not student athletes but athletic staff. So in some ways, we're all thinking about the same thing, but the timings may be impacted by our local communities and and you know really how far along states are," explained Bjork.

Right now all SEC activities are suspended through the end of May. Bjork is also hopeful that in June, if circumstances permit, A&M will be able to open up their training facilities.

