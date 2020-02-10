Shaine Casas making name for himself, competing in Olympic trials this summer

The Aggie men's swimming and diving team is in the midst of one of their best seasons in school history, currently ranked fifth in the country in dual meet rankings.

Sophomore Shaine Casas has helped contribute to the teams success while racking up a number of accolades in his young career. As a freshman he broke six school records and was a national champion in the 50 free style and 100 backstroke at the Phillips 66 National Championships.

"I'd say it was a good year but it wasn't the year I wanted so it kind of gave me a little bit of motivation to go into the summer. Selfishly I want a little more. As an athlete you always want more of yourself," said Casas.

His success continues this year, but Shaine wasn't always the most dominant swimmer.

"Even going into college I wasn't necessarily the best, but with just time and development it started to set itself like that," said Casas.

"We had visions of who he was going to be. In the recruiting battle there were other people that really wanted him but I'm not sure everyone knew this kid from McCallen,Texas," said Jay Holmes, the Texas A&M swim coach.

Casas isn't a stranger to the swim world anymore. He's earned a spot on the US National Team and will compete in his first Olympic trials this summer.

"I still am 20 years old I have plenty of time for me, but I definitely do think it's my time coming up and there's a lot of focus toward that," said Casas.

"We just see what his whole career can be and it's not going to be defined but this whole thing this summer. He's got a lot of swimming in him," said Holmes.

SEC Championships start on February 18 in Auburn, Alabama.

Olympic swimming trial start on June 21 in Omaha, Nebraska.