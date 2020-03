Jamall Shead scored 12 of his 32 points in the 4th quarter as the Manor Mustangs topped Huntsville 70-58 in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Augustine Arroya added 16 points for Manor as they advance to Friday's Regional Tournament.

Huntsville had a 2 point halftime lead, but couldn't hold it despite Tai Matthews leading the Hornets with 28 points and Duece Fair tossed in 13. Huntsville ends it's season with a 29-8 overall record.