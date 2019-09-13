Shiner beats Burton 49-0

Shiner hands Burton their first loss of the season in the 49-0 stomping.

The Shiner Comanches had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter by quarterback Tyler Palmer and running back Zane Rhodes.

Then in the second quarter, Palmer found Cole Patek through the air for the touchdown.

The play of the night might have been the touchdown run by Shiner running back Donyai Taylor when he took flight over a panther defender and coasted into the endzone to go up 28-0. The Comanches rolled from there.

The Burton Panthers look to bounce back next week when they travel to Weimar on September 20th. Kickoff set for 7:30pm.