Snook Bluejays: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The Snook Bluejays begin a new era with a new head coach. Boone Patterson replaces Chad Lechler, who was with the Bluejays for 4 seasons.

Snook went 9-3 last year and made it to the area round of the playoffs for the second time in the past three years.

The Bluejays are excited with how things are going so far with their new head coach. Patterson says he wants to continue to build on the foundation that was already in place.

"We're trying to everything a little faster, more aggresive. We've always had the strength and the size in Snook, and there's the natural speed. We're just trying to do everything we do at a higher level and a little faster," remarked Patterson.

"Hard work, dedication, and just spending the hours in the weight room. Speed. Speed is a big thing that we work on," junior linebacker/running back Jaxson Brisco commented on what they're focusing on with Patterson.

"It's a little bit different experience. A little bit different look on the football field, a little bit different training, it's all just a little bit different," added junior quarterback Justin Supak.

"It's been good. He's a really good dude, and I feel like he's going to do a lot of great things here," said junior left tackle Jason Barker on Patterson.

The Bluejays host Granger in their season opener on August 30th.

