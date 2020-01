The Snook girls basketball team beat Iola 54-45 Friday night at Bulldog Gym.

The Lady Jays started the third quarter strong with a 40-25 lead midway through the quarter. Iola started their comeback attempt and got the game within 3 late in the fourth quarter. Snook was able to close it out to win 54-45. The Lady Jays move to 3-0 in district play.

Snook will host Normangee on Tuesday. Iola will host Somerville Tuesday.