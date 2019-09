Snook Lady Jays fell to Round Top-Carmine 21 - 25, 20 - 25, 28 - 26, 28 - 30 at home in their second match of district play.

The Lady Jays got off to a quick lead in the first set. The Cubs then rallied and pulled away 25-21. Snook took set three 28-26, before the Cubs won the close battle in set four 30-28.

Snook will be back at home hosting Fayetteville on Friday.