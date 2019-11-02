Snook clinches playoff spot with 60-33 win over Louise

The Snook Bluejays clinched a playoff spot Friday night with a 60-333 win over Louise at Hornet Stadium in Caldwell.

Snook got the scoring started in the first quarter as Qwan Young scored from 18 yards out for a 8-0 lead.

The Bluejays built a 14-0 advantage later in the first quarter when Rogeric Schooler scores from 30 yards out to put Louise on the board 14-7.

Bluejays will score 30 first quarter points. Matthew Jordan scored from 61 yards on a screen pass to make it 22-7.

Then Young airs it out to Dre'Raud Rogers who goes 63 yards for another Snook TD to extend the lead to 30-7.

Snook will head to Burton next week to wrap up the regular season and tune up for the playoffs.