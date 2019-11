A pair of Snook defensive players were involved in the Texas Ford Hit of The Night. Converging on the Louise receiver in the first quarter, David Davila and Dushun Hamilton collided into each other making the tackle.

The violent collision saw both players lay on the field a second or so longer than normal, but did neither left the game after the play.

Snook went onto beat Louise and punch their ticket to playoffs with a 60-33 win.