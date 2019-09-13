Snook gets first win of the season against Texas Wind

The Snook Bluejays took on Texas Wind Friday night at Allen Academy in Bryan.

The Bluejays would strike first on their opening drive after a short touchdown run by Qwan Young. Snook goes up eight to nothing after a two-point conversion.

Still in the first quarter Snook’s quarterback Garrett Lero throws a screen to Matthew Jordan. Jordan cuts across the field and takes it to the house.

Snook up 28 to 0 in the 2nd quarter Lero completes a short pass to Jordan and he would score on a long touchdown pass. That would put the Bluejays up 34 to 0.

Snook would get their first win in the Boone Patterson era 60 to 12.

