The Snook girls basketball team beat Navasota 40-19 Friday afternoon in a non-district game at Snook High School. Jaycie Brisco led the Lady Jays in scoring with 13 points. Kaitlyn Kindt scored 8 points.

Snook will return to action January 7 to play their final non-district game against La Grange. Navasota will be back in action January 10 to open district play at home against Caldwell.