Snook gets overtime win in Somerville

Updated: Fri 10:54 PM, Jan 24, 2020

SOMERVILLE, Texas-- The Snook boys basketball team beat Somerville 50-49 Friday night in a district 26-2A game at Somerville High School.

Snook will return to action January 28 to face Burton at home. Somerville will be on the road January 28 to face North Zulch.

 