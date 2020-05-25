Snook ready to open their first football stadium

After five decades without a football team, the Snook Bluejays formed a team and began varsity play back in 2010. But they've had to travel for all their games and haven't had a home field to play on. Now, that all changes with Burleson County's first turf football field. After ten long years of waiting, the Snook football team finally has a place to call home: Bluejay Stadium.

Snook ISD Superintendent Brenda Krchnak is excited to open Bluejay Stadium. "I think it's going to be great for our community. They're going to get that true Friday Night Lights feeling without having to travel week after week after week to follow our team. Our students will have a home field to come to to be proud of and really get to experience that high school tradition," Krchnak exclaimed.

Snook Head Football Coach Boone Patterson chimed in, "during this season with our kids, they don't really know what to expect. They considered their home field the Allen Academy field, maybe Caldwell's field every once and awhile. They were home games on the schedule, but I kept telling them it's going to be a whole new animal when it's actually your field that you're playing on and your community that you're playing in. It's a special feeling that I think they're excited to experience, and we can't wait to get it done."

The brand-new stadium is part of a bond that was first introduced in 2017 but rejected. The bond passed in 2018. Krchnak said construction started last year on several projects. "One of the big additions is a new secondary cafeteria, theater/fine arts room, we renovated a CTE classroom, we've built a new DAEP and alternative learning center facility, and then got the eight lane track, the football field, renovated the baseball field, and have seating capacity for 900 people to come to a home game in Snook, Texas."

Coach Patterson said the football stadium will benefit more than just his team. "Having a stadium like this where you can host not just football games, but track meets, and graduations, community events. We have lights specifically designed for the community to come out and walk around." Patterson added, "This is going to become more like the hub community center that Snook has really needed and wanted for a long time."

No one has been able to use the recently finished turf field yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting everything down. It'll be a welcome reunion when students do return and have that inaugural kick-off at Bluejay Stadium.

"Everybody involved is just ready to see kids smiling and laughing and running through the hallways just like they used to," said Patterson.