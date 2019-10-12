Snook wins 'Baker Highway Showdown' over Somerville 30-6

The 10th edition of the Baker Highway Showdown went to the Snook Bluejays Friday night following a 30-6 win over the Somerville Yeguas at Allen Academy's Baker Field.

Snook got a pair of rushing touchdowns by Qwan Young covering 6 and 69 yards to help the Bluejays build a 16-0 halftime lead as they went onto win their District 14-2A Division II opener.

Snook (3-4, 1-0) will have their bye week on October 18th and look to build on their victory in two weeks as they travel to Flatonia to battle the Bulldogs.

Somerville (2-4, 0-1) will try to pick up their first district win next Friday as they host Flatonia at Yegua Stadium.

Baker Highway series breakdown:

2010 Somerville won 52-6

2011 Somerville won 48-12

2012 Snook won 33-0

2013 Snook won 19-13

2014 Snook won 48-0

2015 Snook won 42-16

2016 Snook won 52-15

2017 Somerville won 48-36

2018 Snook won 49-0

2019 Snook won 30-6

