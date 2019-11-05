Softball Hosts Galveston College for Wednesday Doubleheader

The Texas A&M softball team returns to action Wednesday, Nov 6. with a doubleheader against Galveston College at Davis Diamond. Game one is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start, while game two is slated for a 6 p.m.

Admissions is free throughout the fall season.

Both games will be on 97.3 FM radio or online at radioaggieland.com with Zach Taylor and Tori Vidales on the call.

The Aggies, who are coming off back-to-back wins over Weatherford College displayed a dominating offensive performance. Jourdyn Campbell and Haley Lee both knocked in a pair of RBI.

In the circle, veterans Kayla Poynter and Hannah Mayo both had the opportunity to get a few innings of work. While newcomers, Ashley Daugherty, Makinzy Herzog and Shaylee Ackerman each got to throw their first pitch at Davis Diamond as an Aggie.

