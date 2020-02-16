Softball concludes Bearkat Classic

The Sam Houston State softball team closed the Bearkat Classic with a 7-0 loss to Loyola-Chicago Sunday afternoon.

The Bearkats fell to 4-6 on the season and will host Houston Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Annie Bailey (0-1) was solid in the circle for the Kats through five innings. She tossed four scoreless frames with five strikeouts

She gave up three hits through five, but a single and an RBI double in the top of the fifth put Loyola on the board first. Bailey got the first out in the sixth, but a single and a double led to three runs to make it 4-0.

The Ramblers added three more runs in the seventh off reliever Karina Sanchez.

Megan McDonald led the Kats at the plate, going 2 for 4. Sophomores Kyndal Kutac and Regan Dunn also hit safely for the Bearkats.

Ramblers' pitcher Madison Veres (2-2) picked up the shutout. She gave up four hits in seven innings with two strikeouts.

Bearkat Classic results:

Day 3

Providence 3, George Mason 1