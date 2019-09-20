Somerville Yeguas get second win of the season against Woodsboro

The Somerville Yeguas (2-1) were back at home Friday and got their second win in the Cal Neatherlin era as they hosted Woodsboro.

Early in the game, the Yeguas were down by a single point, but that quickly changed thanks to a 70-yard quarterback keeper by Philip Haba.

The Eagles would try to get their offense going, but Somerville's Verkobe Woodberry picked off a pass. That would set up another chance for the Yeguas to get in the endzone with about 6 minutes left in the first half.

Who better to take it in but Woodberry himself.

He gets a handoff from Haba for another Somerville touchdown to extend the lead just before halftime.

The Yeguas would go onto win 39-22.

Somerville will look keep it in the win column as they travel to take on Brazos Christian on Friday, October 4 starting at 7:30 pm.