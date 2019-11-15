South Carolina AD: Muschamp football coach ‘going forward’

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner says Will Muschamp will be the Gamecocks’ football coach “going forward.”

Tanner said in a statement Friday that he and new university President Robert Caslen “are fully supportive” of Muschamp’s leadership and development of players on and off the field.

Muschamp’s future has come under question because South Carolina is 4-6 this season. It’s a disappointing record for a team the coach said this summer was the deepest and most talented he has had at South Carolina. Muschamp has a record of 26-23 since taking over in December 2015.

The coach received a contract extension last December that runs through 2024 and pays him $4.4 million this year.

The Gamecocks (3-4 Southeastern Conference) play at Texas A&M (6-3, 3-2) on Saturday night.

South Carolina’s final regular season game is at home Nov. 30 against state rival in No. 3 Clemson.

