South Carolina coaches, players march for Floyd

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and football players have joined others in a protest march from the Governor’s Mansion on Friday.

The march of several hundred people went the nearly 2 miles from the governor’s residence to the State House.

South Carolina quarterback Jay Ulrich carried a sign, “Matter is the minimum. Black lives are worthy. Black lives are beloved. Black lives are needed.”

It is the seventh straight day of rallies in South Carolina following the death of George Floyd, killed on Memorial Day when a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck until he couldn’t breathe.

