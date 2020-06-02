South Carolina hoops coach Martin had virus

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin says he has recovered from a case of COVID-19.

Martin said he tested positive last month. He detailed his experience with the virus for the first time Tuesday.

Martin said he was prepping for a knee replacement surgery in early May when he was diagnosed with the virus. He immediately went into quarantine at his home.

The 54-year-old Martin said he didn't have to go to the hospital. He said he had no significant symptoms of the virus other than some fatigue. Two weeks later at a follow-up visit, a coronavirus test came back negative. Martin said no one else in his family was affected by the virus.

Martin has coached the Gamecocks for the past eight seasons.