South announces retirement following 2020 Campaign

Dave South, an icon in Aggie athletics, announced 2020 will be his final season calling Texas A&M Baseball games on the radio.

Dave South statement:

Aggie family, 2020 marks my 50th season of collegiate broadcasting, 33 of which has been with Texas A&M baseball. 2020 will also be the year of my 75th birthday.

When I retired from Aggie football and basketball following the 2017-2018 school year Andrew Wheeler with Learfield-IMG College said I could continue to do the play by play for Texas A&M baseball as long as I wish and that offer still stands tonight.

Through discussions with my wife Leanne and a lot of prayer, the two of us have agreed that this will be my last year to call the Aggie baseball games.

The first person I told was head coach Rob Childress and he said he would support any decision that I made. Rob Childress and former head coach Mark Johnson have been and will always be two of my closest friends.

This will be the only time I mention this retirement until our final game of this season at which time I will have a final goodbye. Hopefully that last "so long everybody" will come from TD Ameritrade Ballpark in Omaha at the 2020 College World Series.

Life is hard, God is good and Heaven is real!

During South’s previous 32 seasons as the radio voice of Aggie baseball, he’s been to four College World Series and made 24 NCAA Regional appearances.

A devout Christian, an American patriot, South has become the embodiment of Texas A&M Baseball, telling the story of approximately 2,000 Fightin’ Texas Aggies’ games. His half century of collegiate broadcasting has been highlighted by calling a variety of Aggie sporting events, including football and men’s basketball, since 1985.

South is married to his wife, Leanne, and they have two sons, Randy and Mike.

Ross Bjork, Texas A&M Director of Athletics

“Dave’s a legend in college sports play-by-play, nationally recognized by his peers for exemplary work. His passion for Texas A&M and our student-athletes is evident through some of the most iconic radio calls of all time, descriptions that are forever part of Aggie athletics history.

“Having only been at Texas A&M for just over seven months, I have quickly realized how ingrained Dave is with our program. When you hear that legendary voice, you know you are hearing Aggie sports. Congratulations Dave!”

Rob Childress, Texas A&M Baseball Head Coach

“Dave’s love of the game is matched only by the passion and dedication he has for all Aggie baseball players and staff. He brings so much knowledge to the broadcasts and he makes you feel like you’re at the ballpark. Dave South is the Vin Scully of Aggie baseball. I am blessed to call him a friend. We hope following this retirement, he and Leanne make many returns to Blue Bell Park.”