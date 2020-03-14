Southland Conference cancels remainder of season

On Saturday morning, the Southland Conference announced the cancellation of all sports for the remainder of the spring academic semester, effective immediately.

Also, all on-campus athletic related activities including practices, intrasquad scrimmages and spring football have been postponed until March 30.

The decision was reached by the Conference's presidential Board of Directors, in consultation with campus athletic directors, in full consideration of the health, safety and well-being of the league's student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support personnel and fans on the league's 13 campuses. Southland members have been monitoring national, regional and local developments related to the worldwide COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, and its impact on U.S. professional and collegiate sports, including Thursday's announcement that NCAA Championship events will be canceled through the spring.

Athletic departments and conference office staff will address future NCAA eligibility issues for current spring sports student-athletes, and other matters of importance to the membership. Further, as with any legislative action, the Conference's Board of Directors reserves the right to reconsider previous decisions.

SAM HOUSTON TICKET HOLDER INFORMATION

For baseball and softball season ticket holders, purchases made for the 2020 season will be credited towards the purchase of 2021 baseball or softball season tickets.

Single game purchases will be honored towards a single game purchase (minus premium game) for the 2021 season.

STATEMENT FROM SOUTHLAND COMMISSIONER TOM BURNETT

"It is with great sadness that we've come to this conclusion regarding the remainder of the Southland Conference's spring sports season. To adversely impact the student-athlete experience by removing competitive opportunities is not what we're about, and is not who we are. This is not what we would have ever wanted or ever imagined. However, in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conference membership is taking precautionary steps to best protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and others in our campus communities. We are also going to be very active in ensuring our spring sports student-athletes are given applicable relief by the NCAA for the use of an additional season of competition in 2020-21, and we look forward to initiating that process as soon as possible. We believe these measures taken by the Southland membership provide our student-athletes with the continued academic support and other team structures that have traditionally been beneficial for our athletic programs."