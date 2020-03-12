Southland Suspends Spring Sports Competition

Taking precautions due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Southland Conference has announced it is suspending all spring sports competition effective immediately and through March 30.

This includes all conference and non-conference contests for the Southland’s spring sports. Practices are still up to each institution, including spring football. Conference and campus administrators will convene in the coming weeks to determine exact return-to-competition arrangements and other issues.

Earlier today, the Southland cancelled its 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.