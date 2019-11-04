Spiller Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Texas A&M Football’s Isaiah Spiller was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week after the Aggies’ 45-14 victory over UTSA, the league announced Monday morning.

The running back etched his name into the Texas A&M record books by matching the single-game rushing record for a true freshman with 217 yards on 20 carries. Additionally, the Spring, Texas native matched Leeland McElroy’s freshman record for rushing touchdowns in a game with three.

Spiller converted on a pair of rushing touchdowns over 50 yards including a 60-yard scoring scamper to mark the longest offensive touchdown for the Aggies this season.

The honor was the second weekly honor from the SEC this season for the Aggies as junior linebacker Buddy Johnson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 21.

Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field to take on South Carolina next Saturday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

SEC Weekly Football Honors – Week 10

OFFENSE – Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

DEFENSE – Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

SPECIAL TEAMS – Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

OFFENSIVE LINE – Andrew Thomas, Georgia

DEFENSIVE LINE – Derrick Brown, Auburn

FRESHMAN – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M