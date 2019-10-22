Spiller gains confidence after 78 yard, 1 TD effort vs Ole Miss

Texas A&M's 24-17 win at Ole Miss was a confidence building win, especially for freshman running back Isaiah Spiller.

It wasn't a dominating win, but in the SEC if you can win on the road there are no style points, scoring one more point is all that matters.

Jimbo Fisher said after the game they did what they needed to do when they needed to do it to win.

Spiller certainly fit that description. Coming off a fumble in the Alabama game, the true freshman rushed for 78 yards and scored the winning touchdown.

The road win certainly helps Spiller's confidence going into the Mississippi State game Saturday.

"I think is confidence overall is growing and you see the consistency in how he is playing and he played big in that game," said Fisher.

"Just being able to help us in the run game how we did and then have a key touchdown in the fourth quarter was really big for our offense," quarterback Kellen Mond said.

The Aggies are looking to snap a 3 game losing streak to the Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 11 Saturday morning at Kyle Field.