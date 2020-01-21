Spisak highlights Saturday’s Soccer Awards Banquet

Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer Kati Jo Spisak, one of the top goalkeepers in program history, highlights Saturday evening’s Aggie Soccer Awards Banquet, Coach Guerrieri announced Tuesday.

The January 25 banquet honors the Texas A&M squad that finished the 2019 campaign with a 14-5-3 record. The Aggies earned their 25th consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Spisak, a four-time letterwinner, was inducted into the A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018. She is Texas A&M's career leader in wins (69), minutes played (8,559) and saves (291). She was recognized as an All-America across the board in 2003 as a sophomore, earning First Team status from Soccer America, as well as Second Team from Soccer Buzz and Third Team from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA).

Spisak was a Freshman All-American and Soccer Buzz All-America Honorable Mention in 2002.

The St. Louis native was tabbed as one of the best goalkeepers in the Central Region all four of her seasons. Soccer Buzz tabbed her All-Central Region First Team in 2003, Second Team in 2002 and Third Team in 2004 and '05. NSCAA named her All-Central Region First Team in 2003 and Third Team in 2002 and '04.

She earned All-Big 12 First Team recognition on three occasions (2002, '03 and '05). Spisak was also tabbed to the 2002 Big 12 All-Newcomer team. She garnered Most Valuable Player distinction at the 2004 Big 12 Championship and received All-Tournament recognition in 2004 and '05.

A winner on the field, Spisak led the Aggies to Big 12 regular-season titles in 2002, '04 and '05 and Big 12 Tournament crowns in 2004 and '05. She also pushed Texas A&M to an Elite Eight appearance in the 2002 NCAA Championship, as well as Sweet 16 spots in 2003 and '05.

Spisak earned her bachelor's degree in agricultural leadership and development in 2007.

Professionally, Spisak played for the Washington Freedom of the USL W-League from 2007-09. She also had stints as a member of Saint Louis Athletica and the Boston Breakers in the WPS.

International playing experience for Spisak included winning the 2004 Nordic Cup with the United States Under-21 Women's National Team.

Spisak has been on the coaching staff of the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League since 2014. She also serves as Associate Athletic Director and head coach of the girls soccer team at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda, Maryland.