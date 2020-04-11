Sports fans still playing waiting game

One month ago the sports world starting changing. On March 11th conference basketball tournaments starting closing the event to fans to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

That night the NBA made headlines when the Oklahoma City vs Utah game was postponed when a player tested positive for having COVID-19. That player turned out to be Rudy Gobert. That event played a big part in events starting to get canceled.

A month later we are still waiting for sports to come back. Instead of watching spring sports compete in Aggieland, we are waiting to see some signs that sports may be coming back.

Texas A&M athletes are facing the challenge of trying to stay in top condition to be ready when they can return to normal activities.

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork would like to be able to monitor student athletes for their health and safety. "If this thing does go longer into the summer, I think we're gonna have to introduce some elements. I don't know what those are right now." Bjork added, "I don't know if that's everybody's on a zoom and we can watch them work out that way. I don't know what those concepts are yet but I think the longer this goes on, and you do have some return to activity, that you need them in the best possible physical condition so they don't get hurt when they do come back."

Besides canceling all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southeastern Conference has also suspended team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings as well as camps and coaches clinics through at least May 31.