Spring Sports Seniors Honored In Brenham

When the sports world came to a stop because of the Cornoavirus pandemic high school seniors that played spring sports saw their high school careers end. Wednesday evening in Brenham athletes from from baseball, softball, track and field, boys and girls golf and boys and girls tennis were honored at Brenham High School.

Cars full of people were able to make their way through the parking lot honking horns and congratulating the seniors. Missing most of of your final year of high school sports is tough but at least this group of Cubs will have the memory of a special Senior Night. Brenham senior baseball player Garrison Weiss said, "We really appreciate all the support we have been getting and it means a lot just knowing we get to be with each other one last time and that I guess this is our senior night." Brenham senior softball player Karleigh Flisowski said, "I am extremely grateful for Brenham athletics coming through and supporting us and having our senior night."

Brenham's Class of 2020 will have an in person graduation ceremony June 6 at Cub Stadium with social distancing measures in place.