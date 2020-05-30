Sprinting great Morrow dies

Three-time Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Bobby Joe Morrow has died at 84 of natural causes, according to his family.

Morrow won his three gold medals in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics while a student at Abilene Christian University, capturing the 100 and 200 meters and anchoring the champion 400 relay team for the United States. He matched the world record of 20.6 seconds in the 200 and helped the relay squad set a world record.

Earlier in 1956 he successfully defended his AAU 100-yard title and swept the sprints for Abilene Christian at the national college championships. He was honored as “Sportsman of the Year” by Sports Illustrated and won the AAU's James E. Sullivan Award the following year.

Morrow was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1989.

