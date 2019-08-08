St. Joseph Eagles: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The St. Joseph Eagles made the move to six-man football in 2018 and started winning right away. St. Joseph won four of its first five games on the way to a seven-win season and a trip to the playoffs. According to head coach Alec Castilleja, “Ending the team’s playoff drought was the best part of the season. Learning how to play and script the six-man game was our biggest challenge.” After winning their first six-man playoff

game at North Central Texas Academy, a second loss to district foe Al- pha-Omega, who made a run to the state championship game, ended

the Eagles season.

The Eagles hope to be even better in 2019 with a year of six-man football under their belt. “We expect to take last season’s success and

lead forward,” says Castilleja. “We need to learn from our adversity,

take one game at a time and continually evolve. By doing this we

believe the season outcome to be a special one.” Nine players who

started a year ago are back, including four key skill position players

on offense. Castilleja says, “Twister Barrington returns as the lead

back for a third straight year. Trace Brightwell returns under center as

the signal caller. Coming off a successful sophomore campaign, he

plans to make a splash this season.

James Najvar returns from his allstate campaign as a junior and will

solidify the receiving corps. Matthew Nelson is back at tight end after a

13-touchdown season. He plans to top that number in 2019.” The Eagle

defense hopes to be better as well after adjusting to the wide open

six-man game.

“Barrington is back at linebacker and led the team in tackles for a second season in a row last year,” says Castilleja. “Justin Kristynik is an all-district returnee in the backfield, and Roland George brings senior leadership to the young defensive line.” St. Joseph will find out just how good they are in week one when they face traditional power Calvert in the Allen Academy Six-Man Showcase. Castillja says, “I believe our schedule will prepare us to make a strong district and playoff run. We look forward to the Showcase game against Calvert.

Playing one of the best programs in the state will be a positive in the

development of our young six-man program. Also, district teams such

as Conroe Covenant and state runner-up Alpha Omega are games we

are excited to take full steam ahead. However, we won’t neglect week

seven when we get to see our crosstown rivals Allen Academy.”