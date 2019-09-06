In six man football, St. Joseph hosted Temple Holy Trinity.

Friday was elementary school kids night and the youngest fans even got to run out on the field like the big guys.

St. Joseph’s offense will be hot with lots of consistent scoring.

During the first quarter Trace Brightwell kept the ball while looking for some opportunities to pass. He scrambles right, then left and found some space running 44 yard to the end zone.

That will make the score 20 to 0.

The Eagles will hit the gas and just keep going.

Second quarter, Trace Brightwell keeps the ball again. His guys will help find some blocks for him and no one can catch him. He scoots 62 yards for a touchdown run. That will make things 34 to 0.

Holy Trinity's defense struggled to hold St. Joseph.

Just before the half St. Joseph strikes again. Trace Brightwell passed to the far side of the field to James Najvar for a 25 yard touchdown

The Celtics would have one and only touchdown this game.

Holy Trinity's Jace Martin throws to Guido Zecca. Zecca scores a 24 yard touchdown play.

The game was called after two quarters with the mercy rule.

St. Joseph defeats Temple Holy Trinity 55-6.