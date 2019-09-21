St. Joseph shuts out BVCHEA at home

St. Joseph shuts out BVCHEA Friday night with 50 to 0 victory.

Opening play of the game for St. Joesph quarterback Trace Brightwell with the play-action throws it to James Najvar who would stumble his way in the endzone for a touchdown. Eagles go up eight to nothing.

St. Joesph would doubled up on their the lead after a Jack Grunkemeyer punt return touchdown.

Eagles continue the big plays on offense Friday night after another Brightwell long touchdown pass to Najvar.

Eagles will travel to Houston on September 27th to take on Grace Christian Academy and BVCHEA will host Allen Academy.