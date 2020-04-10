Staley believes South Carolina is the 2020 women's National Champions

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley believes her top-ranked Gamecocks are the women's basketball national champs in this pandemics-shortened season, The NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

South Carolina finished 32-1, won 26 games in a row and earned the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

The Gamecocks beat 13 of 14 ranked opponents during the season, including No. 3 Baylor in November.

Staley said Thursday without the NCAA Tournament it's hard for anyone to say the Gamecocks would've tripped up on the way to a second national championship after winning in 2017.