Stephanie March-Smith: New Head Volleyball Coach of the Bryan Vikings

A veteran coach and teacher with a consistent record of leading her teams into the playoffs is the new head coach of the Bryan Vikings Volleyball team.

Stephanie March comes to Bryan after coaching the Texas Coastal Volleyball Association club team for the last three years. Prior to that, she served as a head coach at Lee High School in Goose Creek ISD, Ozen High School in Beaumont ISD, and John Tyler High School in

Tyler ISD.

March’s teams have made the playoffs seven times, including a trip to the regional quarterfinals. Her overall record in UIL competition is 192-112.

About the Hire

Stephanie March is from the Tyler area and graduated from Chapel Hill High School. She received a Bachelor Of Science Degree from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master’s of Education Degree from the University of Texas at Tyler. She is the proud mother of

19-year-old Makynlee and 12-year-old Theo.