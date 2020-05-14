Stewart joins Texas A&M Track & Field signing class

Texas A&M Track & Field announced the signing of one of the state’s top female sprinters Sydnee Stewart on Thursday.

Stewart is a 2020 graduate of Duncanville (Texas) High School. As a member of the Panther track & field team, she competed in the 100m and 200m, while also contributing to the squad’s 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m relays.

“I think she is a good athlete, we’re happy to have her join the program,” head track & field coach Pat Henry said. “She will provide depth and that is important for us.”

In a senior year that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the speedster won the Lancaster Meet of Champions 100m with a season-best time at 11.92. She also clocked a season-best 200m time at 25.17 finishing second at the Skyline Classic, just a week after finishing second in the 200m (25.18) at the DeSoto Nike Invitational. She ran leadoff on two occasions for the team’s 4x100m relay.

As a junior, Stewart was a UIL 6A State Championship qualifier as a member of the 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams. She ran anchor for the 4x200m that finished second and leadoff for the 4x100m that placed third. Individually, Stewart won the UIL District 8-6A 100m title at a time of 12.22, after clocking the fastest preliminary run at 11.95. She recorded a personal best 100m time of 11.81, placing second in the area round before finishing fourth at the UIL Region I-6A in 11.83.

Stewart has been a member of the North Texas Cheetahs Track Club for the last 10 years, under the direction of the late Coach Orlando McDaniel.

Sydnee Stewart (Sprints) – Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville HS)

Personal Bests

60m – 7.49

100m – 11.81

200m – 24.63

