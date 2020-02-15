Strong fourth quarter surges Kats past UCA

The Sam Houston State women's basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to surge past the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, 73-58, on Saturday afternoon at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.

The Kats (17-7, 12-3 SLC) trailed 52-48 entering the final period of play, but outscored UCA (11-13, 7-8 SLC) by a 25-6 margin to pick up the double-digit win and sweep the regular-season series for the second consecutive year.

With the win, Sam Houston stays in sole possession of second place in the Southland Conference standings, just a half-game back of league-leading Stephen F. Austin.

Jaylonn Walker led the Kats with 16 points, hitting all four of her tries from 3-point range, while Amber Leggett had 15 as the only two Kats in double figures on the day. Faith Cook and Courtney Cleveland added nine points each, while La'Sha Haynes had eight points and five rebounds.

In all, the Kats hit nine of their 13 tries from long distance and turned the ball over just 10 times in the game.

Sam Houston will go after its fourth straight win on Wednesday when it travels to Beaumont to take on Lamar. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. from the Montagne Center and can be see on ESPN+.