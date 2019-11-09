Sunday doubleheader set for Aggies vs. A&M Commerce

The Texas A&M softball team squares off against A&M Commerce in a Sunday doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

This past Wednesday, the Aggies sealed back-to-back wins against Galveston College. The Maroon & White displayed a powerful offensive performance, hitting well throughout the lineup.

In the circle, Kayla Poynter spun the ball to pull away in game one, while Hannah Mayo, Makinzy Herzog and Ashley Daugherty each put in work to conclude the nightcap.

Following the doubleheader, Texas A&M softball will be putting on its first annual “Extra Innings” Music Series at Davis Diamond. The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a kid’s zone that includes a bounce castle, autographs and live music.

Admission to both games and the concert is free.