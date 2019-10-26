TEXAS A&M SOCCER MATCH PREVIEW: Missouri

The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies welcome their most-played rival to town Sunday as the play their penultimate regular-season match of the 2019 campaign. The Aggies and Missouri Tigers are set for a 4 p.m. match at Ellis Field.

The match is televised on ESPNU with Trey Bender (play-by-play) and Heather Mitts (color analyst) on the call. The match streams on Watch ESPN. The match may be heard on 97.3 FM KAGC in Brazos Valley. Fans may listen to every match worldwide on RadioAggieland and 12thMan.com/live.

Sunday is Texas A&M’s Aggies CAN match. Aggies CAN is the largest student-athlete run food drive in the nation. Texas A&M Student Athlete Advisory Committee members are collecting monetary donations and canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank and 12th Can. Each donation will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger while supplies last.

The Aggies (11-3-3) enter the fray in fourth place in the SEC standings. With 16 points (5-2-1), Texas A&M needs two wins and some help in order to claim the league title. Arkansas (21), South Carolina (20) and Florida (18) are ahead of the Maroon & White.

Jimena Lopez leads the nation with 12 assists. She has eight goals and a team-high 28 points. Ally Watt has 26 points on the season with a team-high 10 goals to go with six assists.

The Aggies are 17-5-3 all-time against Missouri with the 25 meetings, the most for Texas A&M against any opponent.

The teams didn’t meet in 2018. Texas A&M soundly defeated Missouri twice in 2017, including a 5-1 win in the regular season and a 7-1 victory at the SEC Tournament. Prior to those two games, the last two meetings ended in 1-1 draws. Since both teams joined the SEC in 2012, the Aggies own a 4-0-2 edge.

Missouri (7-8-1) started the season with five consecutive wins, before misery set in with a run of 2-8-1 in their next 11 matches. The Tigers lone SEC win came against Tennessee (2-0) on Oct. 13 and they enter Sunday’s match with a 1-6-1 league ledger.

Sarah Luebbert leads Missouri with 19 points on seven goals and five assists. Julissa Cisneros has added 17 points on eight goals and one assist. Peyton Bauman has seen the most action in goal, racking up 1,012 minutes, a 1.60 goals-against average and one shutout.

PROMOTIONS

Soccer vs. Missouri

Medical Personnel Appreciation: Two FREE tickets for all active medical personnel in advance and on game day. Additional tickets available for $3 each.

TAKG – Take A Kid to the Game: Purchase one (1) adult ticket & bring up to four (4) kids for FREE (Available in-person on game day only. GA seating only. Not available in advance).

AGGIES CAN Collections: SAAC will be located at the entrances collecting canned food & monetary donations for their annual AGGIES CAN campaign – www.12thMan.com/AggiesCan

Giveaway: adidas khaki Bucket Hats for the first 150 fans, located in the Kids Zone.

Kids Zone Sunday: (3 to 4 p.m.) in the Northwest corner of Ellis Field with free youth entertainment including inflatables, a selfie station, face painting, balloon animals and soccer fun.

Concessions: 1st 100 Kids Get Free Popcorn (Kids Zone Location)

Aggies CAN - Texas A&M student-athletes are collecting monetary donations and canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can. This year there is an option to donate by texting AggiesCAN (as one word, no spaces) to the number 313131 and you will be directed to the Brazos Valley Food Bank website.

