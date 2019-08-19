Talent on Aggie defense looks promising in final week of preseason camp

Texas A&M is just 10 days away from week one kick-off. On defense, the Aggies are loaded with both young talent and experience.

The Aggies know they'll have a gauntlet of a schedule to play this year, but they're pleased with their progression during preseason camp.

The defense says they're more confident now heading into year two with defensive coordinator Mike Elko. Elko says this defense can be special as long as they stay consistent.

"I think we have to keep buying into playing defense relentlessly, being physical, playing as a group, and doing the things that we're asking them to do consistently play-in and play-out. I think at moments last year we played dominating football. We did not consistently do that. There were too many lapses from game to game within games that cost us. If we can consistently play at our highest level, then we're capable of putting a pretty good product out there," said Elko.

The Aggies kick off their season next Thursday at Kyle Field. They take on Texas State.