Team Rory/DJ wins TaylorMade Driving Relief event

Live golf returned to television Sunday with a four-man charity skins game. Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson defeated the duo of Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff at the TaylorMade Driving Relief event at the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

This was the first live-action golf event since the Players Championship on March 12th. No caddies were present. Each participant had to carry their own bags. It was just four of the best in the world on a golf course.

McIlroy and Johnson took the early lead before Wolff and Fowler flipped the script at the fourth hole. McIlroy won on a wedge shot at the 18th hole.

Each hole was worth a different amount donated to the United Health Group charity. In the end, Team DJ and Rory won $1,185,000. Fowler and Wolff earned $1,115,000 for charity.

The next televised live golf event will be next Sunday for "The Match: Champions for Charity" featuring four of this generation's top athletes competing at the Medalist Golf Club, as Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning square off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.