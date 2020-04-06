Tebow Awarded NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship

Texas A&M Equestrian senior Ann Elizabeth Tebow was the recipient of a $10,000 NCAA Fall Sports Postgraduate Scholarship, the organization recently announced.

Tebow is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences in May, and will pursue her medical doctorate at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in Oklahoma City. Tebow, who holds a 3.969 GPA, is one of 21 student-athletes to receive a scholarship from the fall sports and the only one from the sport of equestrian.

As the president of the Texas A&M Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Tebow was in charge of coordinating and orchestrating community projects throughout the Brazos Valley including REVved Up to Reed, Aggies Move, Aggies Build and the largest student-athlete run food drive in the nation, Aggies Can, which funded over 50,000 meals this year.

She also serves as the American Quarter Horse Association’s Youth National President and Youth International Committee Chair where she oversees the planning and activities done by the association comprised of over 20,000 youth members.

