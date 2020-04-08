Ten Aggies Named CSCAA All-Americans

Ten members of the Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team earned a total of 36 All-America honors, as announced by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America on Wednesday. Six swimmers and both divers earned individual All-America honors, while A&M also saw all five relay events earn qualifying A-cut times this season.

With the cancellation of the NCAA Championships, the CSCAA made the decision to adjust the criteria and honor those student-athletes that qualified for their respective post season meets. For Division I athletes, this included all relays achieving 'A" standards, individuals selected to the NCAA Championships and divers entered in uncontested events from the Zone C Diving Qualification meet.

Shaine Casas led the Aggies with All-America honors in three individual and four relay events. Casas was tied for the top point earner at the 2020 SEC Championships and set seven new school records this season. Casas now boasts 13 All-America honors in his two seasons at A&M.

Benjamin Walker and Mark Theall earned First Team All-America honors a season ago, each adding two individual honors this season. Walker concluded his A&M career as an eight-time All-American, while Theall and teammate Adam Koster boast nine All-America honors apiece.

Kurtis Mathews added a pair of All-America accolades after making history in his junior season, becoming the first Aggie to sweep the springboard events at SEC Championships and setting a new school record in the 1-meter.

First-time honorees Kaloyan Bratanov, Andres Puente and Victor Povzner were each set to compete in two events.

A&M saw all five relay teams earn A-cut times this season and qualify for NCAA Championships. The Aggies ranked among the top 10 in the nation in all five events.

Texas A&M All-Americans

Clayton Bobo (2) 200 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay

Kaloyan Bratanov (2) 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay

Shaine Casas (7) 200 Back, 200 IM, 400 IM, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Adam Koster (6) 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Kurtis Mathews (2) 1-Meter, 3-Meter

Victor Povzner (2) 1-Meter, 3-Meter

Andres Puente (2) 100 Breast, 200 Breast

Mark Theall (6) 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Mike Thibert (3) 50 Free, 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Benjamin Walker (4) 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay