Testing begins for Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational

The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational will get underway on June 4th out at Travis Park in Bryan and since the event was first announced nearly a month ago a lot of work has gone into getting to Monday's COVID-19 testing.

"One of the things we always say on the first day of the season on opening day is 'It's game day!' said Infinity Sports & Entertainment CEO Uri Geva the tournament organizer.

"It's really weird there's no baseball, but it does feel like game day and the fact that the guys are all reporting and the first step in sports and 2020 is COVID-19 testing. Everybody is taking it very seriously. The social distancing, the mask, the PPE, the fingerprinting, the nose swabbing. Everybody is super understanding the huge responsibility that we have on our shoulders," added Geva.

The baseball part of the four team 3 day tournament is a piece of cake. The hard part is adapting to all the changes that COVID-19 has thrown the tournaments way. Sometimes with multiple changes a week.

"COVID-19 rules seem like they change every week and that has been the biggest challenge for us to keep up with the different test that are becoming available for people along with making sure that we follow all the protocols. The state officials and local officials have been phenomenal to work with. Everybody has been a partner and not an antagonizer. So it has been a huge community effort to make this event happen. It is not just us but everybody in the medical profession here that is really made it easy to do something very complicated," added Geva.

The fever taking and finger pricking part of the test is not anything those being tested are complaining about, the nose swabbing is another story.

"I feel bad for the players, it doesn't seem the most comfortable of testing, but they are all taking it seriously and known the importance of it is," continued Geva.

It is quite a commitment to participate in what could be the first team sports athletic activity since March and the testing doesn't stop today. Uri says that there will be testing on a daily basis as well as before they depart Bryan/College Station and head back home.

"It is great to put Bryan on the map. When was the last time Bryan was the center of the universe of sports, and we are truly lucky to do that hear and have partners in the City of Bryan," wrapped up Geva.

While no fans will be admitted to the tournament, a live stream of the tournament is available and can be purchased by clicking on the link to the right under RELATED LINKS.