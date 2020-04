The Texans spent a pair of first-round picks to acquire offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. They're spending a lot more to keep him.

Houston has agreed to terms on a three-year extension for $66 million with $57.85 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported. The new deal includes $40 million over the first two years and a $13 million signing bonus.

Tunsil, a first-round pick in 2016 for the Dolphins, made his first Pro Bowl in 2019.