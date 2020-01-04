Texans outlast Bills in OT

The Houston Texans have advanced to the AFC divisional playoffs by storming back from a 16-0 deficit.

Ka’imi (ka-EE’-mee) Fairbairn nailed a 28-yard field goal with 3:20 showing on the clock in overtime to complete the Texans’ rally in a 22-19 victory over the Bills. DeShaun Watson threw four passes for more than 10 yards during the winning drive, including a 34-yard completion to Taiwan Jones.

The Bills led 16-0 late in the third quarter until Watson ran for a 20-yard TD and cracked the end zone on the two-point conversion. He added a five-yard scoring strike to Carlos Hyde that put Houston ahead 19-16, but Buffalo extended the game on Steven Hauschka’s 47-yard field goal with five seconds remaining in regulation.

Watson was 20 of 25 passing for 247 yards and no interceptions.

Josh Allen sparked the Bills’ offense, rushing nine times for 92 yards and completing 24 of 46 passes for 264 yards. Allen also grabbed a 16-yard TD pass from receiver John Brown on the game’s opening drive.

The win gives the Texans their first playoff victory since the 2016 season and extends Buffalo’s postseason losing streak to six games.