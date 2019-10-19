Texas A&M Advances Two Singles and Doubles Team to ITA Texas Regional Semifinal

Texas A&M women’s tennis advanced a pair of singles student-athletes and doubles teams to the semifinals against the best NCAA Division I women's tennis players in the state at the ITA Texas Regional Championships Saturday, hosted at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

"Today was another very good day for the Aggies," head coach Mark Weaver said. "Two have two singles players in the semifinals of the singles and two doubles teams in the semifinals of the doubles really says a lot about the depth of our team."

In singles action, the Maroon & White were 6-3 on the day as No. 28 Katya Townsend and Lucia Quiterio advanced to the semifinals. Townsend bested Isabella Dilaura of Texas Tech and Fernanda Labrana of Texas. Quiterio ousted No. 38 Mikaela Haet of Rice, the highest ranked win of her career, and teammate Riley McQuaid.

The Aggies were 2-1 in doubles action as the duos of No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova, and Jessica Anzo and Lucia Quiterio advanced to the semifinals. Goldsmith and Makarova are set to take on Priya Niezgoda and Anastasia Smirnova of Rice while Anzo and Quiterio face off against Jackei Nylander and Isabella Tcherkes Zade of SMU.

All draws will be posted on the tournament website and results will be updated at the conclusion of each match.

Admission to the tournament is free. Other schools to be represented at the tournament are Abilene Christian, Baylor, Houston, Incarnate Word, Lamar, North Texas, Prairie View A&M, Rice, Sam Houston State, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Texas, UT Arlington, UTSA, Texas State, Texas Tech and UTRGV.

Play is slated to begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, with the championship matches scheduled for Monday morning.

The top doubles team and the singles finalists earn an automatic invitation to the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, Calif. The tournament, held from Nov. 6-10, features the champions from each of the 12 regions around the country, as well as several at-large bids.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M women's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M women's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieWTEN.

2019 ITA Texas Regional

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, College Station, TX

Singles

First Round

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU), bye

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Anna Hosking (ACU) 6-1, 6-0

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Sophia Kermet (UIW), 6-0, 6-1

Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Illeana Mocciola (ACU) 6-1, 6-2

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU), bye

No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU), bye

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Stevie Ybarra (SHSU) 6-0, 6-0

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU), bye

Second Round

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Karla De La Luz Montalvo (SHSU) 6-2, 6-0

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Sophia Hummel (UNT) 7-5, 6-2

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Kristyna Mamicova (UTRGV) 6-0, 6-0

Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Catalina Cabarique (UTSA) 6-1, 6-2

Mariya Shumeika (TAMUCC) def. No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Hana Kvapilova (TXST) def. No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 7-5, 1-6, 6-1

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Katarina Sasaroga (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-0

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Alyssa Zayat (TXST) 6-1, 6-0

Third Round

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Azul Pedemonti (UH) 6-3, 7-5

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Lusine Chobanyan (SHSU) 6-1, 6-2

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Jackie Nylander (SMU) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3

Margarita Skriabina (TT) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-4, 6-1

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Momoka Horiguchi (UTA) 6-3, 6-0

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Sarai Yesaki Monarez (SMU) 6-4, 6-3

Round of 16

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Isabella Dilaura (TT) 6-3, 6-4

Fernanda Labrana (UT) def. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-3, 6-4

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. No. 96 Victoria Smirnova (Rice) 6-2, 6-2

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Mercedes Aristegui (TCU) 3-6, 6-2, 2-0, ret.

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. No. 38 Mikaela Haet (Rice) 6-0, 6-3

Quarterfinals

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Fernanda Labrana (UT) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Lexi Ringler (Texas) def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 6-1, 6-2

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-1, 7-5

Semifinals

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Lexi Ringler (Texas)

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) vs. Marta Perez Mur (Texas)

Consolation

First Round

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Sandra Putz (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-4

No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Reagan Collins (TT) 6-2, 6-4

Second Round

No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Laura Baroja (UTSA) 5-3, ret.

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Alexandra Heczey (UNT) 6-2, 6-3

Third Round

No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Naneka Takeuchi (UTA) 6-2, 6-0

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Keegan McCain (UTSA) 6-2, 6-0

Quarterfinal

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 4-6, 6-1, 1-0(8)

Semifinal

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Linda Huang (Rice)

Bonus

Renee McBryde def. Tijana Spasojevic (Texas), 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

First Round

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU), bye

Dorthea Faa-Hviding / Riley McQuaid (TAMU), bye

Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU), bye

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU), bye

Second Round

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Rosalie Gerritsen / Isidora Zivkovic (SHSU) 8-2

Petra Kaszas / Constandena Nicolaou (SHSU) def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding / Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 8-4

Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Lucia Natal / Carla Pons-Martorell (UTA) 8-2

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Gabriela Guillarte / Annie Walker (SFA) 8-0

Round of 16

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Tiffani Hollubeck / Katherine Jakeway (SM) 8-2

Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Phonexay Chitdara / Sophie Gerits (UH) 8-6

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Chloe Hule / Stevie Kennedy (TCU) 8-7(2)

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Anna Bowtell / Victoria Smirnova (Rice) 8-2

Jackie Nylander / Isabella Tcherkes Zade (SMU) def. Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 8-7(4)

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Olivia Peet / Margarita Skriabina (TT) 8-4

Semifinals

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Priya Niezgoda / Anastasia Smirnova (Rice)

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) vs. Jackie Nylander / Isabella Tcherkes Zade (SMU)

Consolation

First Round

Dorthea Faa-Hviding / Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Sarah Eleanor Adams / Nini Memishishi (ACU) 8-5